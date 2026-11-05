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Springboro
Volunteers Needed for Christmas in Springboro
3 days ago
Christmas in Historic Springboro is seeking volunteers to help run this year’s event and is inviting community members to sign up to be part of the team that makes it happen. Sign up to volunteer here: https://rebrand.ly/CIS26-Vol.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Christmas in Historic Springboro
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