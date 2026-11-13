🚨 Sheriff investigating death in Spring Valley

On Thursday, November 12, 2026, deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a death in the 2000 block of Crofton Street in Spring Valley.

Deputies, Heartland Fire and Rescue, and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office were on scene. The San Diego Sheriff's Homicide Unit has taken over the case, and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation is still ongoing.

If you saw or know anything that could help:

Call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330

After hours, call 858-868-3200

To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477

Media contact: Lt. Aloha B. Peters – aloha.peters@sdsheriff.gov