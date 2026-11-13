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🚨 Sheriff investigates death on Crofton Street in Spring Valley
🚨 Sheriff investigating death in Spring Valley
On Thursday, November 12, 2026, deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a death in the 2000 block of Crofton Street in Spring Valley.
Deputies, Heartland Fire and Rescue, and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office were on scene. The San Diego Sheriff's Homicide Unit has taken over the case, and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation is still ongoing.
If you saw or know anything that could help:
- Call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330
- After hours, call 858-868-3200
- To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477
Media contact: Lt. Aloha B. Peters – aloha.peters@sdsheriff.gov
More Info: Death Investigation – Spring Valley | News Release...
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