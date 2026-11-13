🚨 Sheriff investigating death in Spring Valley

On Thursday, November 12, 2026, deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a death in the 2000 block of Crofton Street in Spring Valley.

Heartland Fire and Rescue and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded, and the Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the person who died. The San Diego Sheriff’s Homicide Unit has taken over the case, and the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-868-3200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Media contact: Lt. Aloha B. Peters – aloha.peters@sdsheriff.gov.