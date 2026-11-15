Spring Valley has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Standard Schnauzer / Poodle (Miniature) mix (Schnoodle)

Standard Schnauzer / Poodle (Miniature) mix (Schnoodle) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue - NY

Location: Spring Valley, NY

Blondie is a petite Schnoodle who has spent her life in a home with many other dogs and is now ready to be someone’s special girl. She came from a senior couple’s home with dog overpopulation, and Critter Cavalry Rescue stepped in to help her and her friends find better lives.

Blondie is happiest when she’s close to her people and is looking for a calm, loving home where she can finally belong. If you’re hoping for a small companion dog who truly wants to be with you, Blondie may be the perfect match.

For details on her health, vaccinations, and compatibility with kids or other pets, please contact Critter Cavalry Rescue - NY directly.

👉 Meet BLONDIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Australian Cattle Dog (Heeler) mix

American Bulldog / Australian Cattle Dog (Heeler) mix Age: Young (about 6–7 months)

Young (about 6–7 months) Gender: Male

Male Weight: ~25 lbs now, expected around 40 lbs full grown

~25 lbs now, expected around 40 lbs full grown Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue - NY

Location: Spring Valley, NY

Marshall is described as a “unicorn puppy” — a rare find who doesn’t fit the usual puppy stereotype. He’s a handsome Bulldog/Heeler mix with a strong, square jaw and a soft, gentle nature. At about 6–7 months old and 25 pounds, he’s expected to stay a nice medium size.

If you want puppy sweetness without all the typical puppy chaos, Marshall could be your guy. The rescue notes that he “defies all the myths about puppy problems and frustrations,” making him a great choice for someone who wants a younger dog with a calmer vibe.

For more info on his training, health, and how he does with other pets or kids, please reach out to Critter Cavalry Rescue - NY.

👉 Meet MARSHALL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepsky (German Shepherd / Husky mix)

Shepsky (German Shepherd / Husky mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Spring Valley, NY)

Location: Spring Valley, NY

Skye is a young Shepsky, a mix of German Shepherd and Husky, known for being smart, active, and loyal. She’s being rehomed by a private owner in Spring Valley and has an adoption fee of $200.

If you’re looking for a bright, energetic companion who may enjoy exercise and mental stimulation, Skye could be a great fit. Be sure to review her full listing for details on her temperament, training, and how she does with kids, dogs, or cats.

👉 Meet Skye and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Spring Valley, NY, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.