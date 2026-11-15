Spring’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to in‑home care. Here are several local roles where you can help patients and earn steady pay close to home.

Employer: AmeriVet Veterinary Partners (North Houston Veterinary Ophthalmology)

AmeriVet Veterinary Partners (North Houston Veterinary Ophthalmology) Location: Spring, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Depends on experience and licensure

Advanced eye-care specialty clinic looking for an experienced vet tech with 3+ years in anesthesia (inductions, intubation, monitoring, recovery). Tuesday–Friday, 9-hour shifts, no weekends, plus full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and CE.

Employer: You're First Care

Location: Greater North Houston (Spring, Tomball, Cypress)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50 – $15.50 per hour

Home care role for CNAs/caregivers with 2+ years recent hands-on experience and strong dementia care skills. 7a–7p day shifts with rotating weekends, benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match), and paid training.

Location: Spring, TX 77386

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.00 per hour

One-on-one evening care for a gentleman at home, Thu–Sat, 5:00–8:00 PM (9 hrs/week). Focus on range-of-motion exercises, dinner help, and personal care—ideal if you have CNA/PT aide experience and are comfortable with limb contractures and keeping a spotless care area.

Employer: Monarch Care Co.

Location: Spring, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

In-home senior care with a family-owned agency, offering one-on-one support with ADLs, companionship, errands, and light housekeeping. Looking for caregivers with 3+ years experience, reliable transportation, and a caring, professional attitude.

Location: Spring, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $17.00 per hour

Front-desk and back-office hybrid role in a clinic, handling check-in, phones, EHR, and basic clinical support. Short shifts: Fridays 8:00 AM–1:30 PM and Saturdays 7:30 AM–1:00 PM—nice fit if you want extra hours without a full-time schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have more than one opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.