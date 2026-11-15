Spring neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from craft supplies to furniture and even a foster kitten looking for a home.

Browse the list below and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Metal and wood lids for crafts

Condition: Not stated (suggested for craft use)

Location: Londonderry, Spring, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

These metal and wood lids are being offered for craft uses like ornaments, coasters, or wood burning projects. Great if you enjoy DIY or need materials for kids’ art.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Craft supplies set with markers, bracelet beading kit, stickers

Condition: Mixed; not sure if all markers and paints work; includes 2 unopened packs of glitter markers

Location: Bridgestone West, Spring, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This bundle includes Alex brush tip markers, a bracelet beading kit, stickers, and more. Some markers and paints may be partly used, but you also get two unopened packs of glitter markers.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Adjustable bed frame

Condition: Not stated

Location: Woodson's Reserve, Spring, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

An adjustable bed frame is available for pickup. Exact size and style are not listed, but it could be useful if you need a spare frame or are setting up a guest room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Multiple pieces of used furniture

Condition: Used but still in good condition, ready for a second chance

Location: Village of Panther Creek, Spring, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This neighbor wants someone to haul away several pieces of free furniture and is willing to compensate you for the trip:

Brown sleeper sofa

Beige recliner

Red loveseat

Matching red sofa

Great option if you’re furnishing a home on a budget and have a truck or trailer.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 11 solar-powered garden lights

Condition: Needs new batteries

Location: Imperial Oaks, Spring, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A set of eleven solar garden lights is up for grabs. They need batteries, but once refreshed they can brighten up walkways, flower beds, or patios.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Male indoor foster kitten looking for a forever home

Age: 6 months old

Health: Neutered, microchipped, all vaccines current, medical records available

Temperament: Not aggressive, very playful, loves window sills

Location: Sawdust, Spring, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This indoor foster kitten is ready to be adopted. He is neutered, microchipped, and fully vaccinated, with all medical records provided. Described as very playful and not aggressive, and he enjoys laying in a window sill.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

These free deals in Spring can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.