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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Spring, TX Today
Spring neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from craft supplies to furniture and even a foster kitten looking for a home.
Browse the list below and see if something fits your needs.
Metal and Wood Lids
Item: Metal and wood lids for crafts
Condition: Not stated (suggested for craft use)
Location: Londonderry, Spring, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
These metal and wood lids are being offered for craft uses like ornaments, coasters, or wood burning projects. Great if you enjoy DIY or need materials for kids’ art.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Craft Supplies Set with Markers Beading Kit stickers
Item: Craft supplies set with markers, bracelet beading kit, stickers
Condition: Mixed; not sure if all markers and paints work; includes 2 unopened packs of glitter markers
Location: Bridgestone West, Spring, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
This bundle includes Alex brush tip markers, a bracelet beading kit, stickers, and more. Some markers and paints may be partly used, but you also get two unopened packs of glitter markers.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Bed frame
Item: Adjustable bed frame
Condition: Not stated
Location: Woodson's Reserve, Spring, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
An adjustable bed frame is available for pickup. Exact size and style are not listed, but it could be useful if you need a spare frame or are setting up a guest room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
I will pay you for taking this farniture
Item: Multiple pieces of used furniture
Condition: Used but still in good condition, ready for a second chance
Location: Village of Panther Creek, Spring, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
This neighbor wants someone to haul away several pieces of free furniture and is willing to compensate you for the trip:
- Brown sleeper sofa
- Beige recliner
- Red loveseat
- Matching red sofa
Great option if you’re furnishing a home on a budget and have a truck or trailer.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of Solar Garden Lights
Item: Set of 11 solar-powered garden lights
Condition: Needs new batteries
Location: Imperial Oaks, Spring, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A set of eleven solar garden lights is up for grabs. They need batteries, but once refreshed they can brighten up walkways, flower beds, or patios.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kitten cutie
Item: Male indoor foster kitten looking for a forever home
Age: 6 months old
Health: Neutered, microchipped, all vaccines current, medical records available
Temperament: Not aggressive, very playful, loves window sills
Location: Sawdust, Spring, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
This indoor foster kitten is ready to be adopted. He is neutered, microchipped, and fully vaccinated, with all medical records provided. Described as very playful and not aggressive, and he enjoys laying in a window sill.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
These free deals in Spring can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.