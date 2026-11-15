Spring’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring across all kinds of kitchens, from casual wings to fine dining and Brazilian steak. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: mimigarden-woodlands

mimigarden-woodlands Location: Spring, TX (in person)

(in person) Pay: $12–$16/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Type: Full-time

This role is hands-on in the kitchen: cooking Asian dishes, planning menus, and leading the back-of-house team. Good fit if you have kitchen leadership experience, can manage inventory and costs, and are comfortable following recipes and food safety rules.

Employer: Morton’s The Steakhouse

Location: Spring, TX

Pay: Not listed (non-tipped position)

Not listed (non-tipped position) Type: Not stated (restaurant line cook role)

Work in a well-known fine dining steakhouse with strong training and clear paths to grow. They highlight flexible schedules, multiple benefit plans, employee discounts, and want cooks with 1+ year upscale/fine dining experience.

Employer: Sal e Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse

Location: Spring, TX (in person)

(in person) Pay: $15–$17/hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Help prep and cook classic Brazilian dishes, from grilled meats to salads, in a lively steakhouse. Offers health, dental, vision, paid training, and a flexible schedule; you can walk in for an interview on weekdays, 2–4 pm, and ask for Eduardo or Edgar.

Employer: Marco’s Pizza

Location: Spring, TX (in person)

(in person) Pay: $12–$13/hour

Type: Restaurant shift leadership role

Lead shifts, guide the team, and help with both kitchen and guest service. Good step up if you’ve done food service before and want leadership experience, plus employee discounts and paid training.

Employer: Gleannloch Pines Golf Club

Location: Spring, TX (in person)

(in person) Pay: $7.25/hour (tips not listed but typical for serving roles)

(tips not listed but typical for serving roles) Type: Full-time, Part-time

Serve members and guests in a newly renovated, upscale-casual dining room. Expect nights, weekends, and holidays, with food provided, paid training, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: New York Wings

Location: Spring, TX (in person)

(in person) Pay: $10–$18/hour

Type: Restaurant crew role

Mix of kitchen and front counter work: take orders, handle the register, and prep food. Offers employee discounts, free food, paid training, flexible schedule, and they welcome applicants with a criminal record.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still hiring—Spring spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.