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Spring
🍽️ Spring, TX Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles With Tips & Growth
4 days ago
Spring’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring across all kinds of kitchens, from casual wings to fine dining and Brazilian steak. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.
Chef – Asian Cuisine
- Employer: mimigarden-woodlands
- Location: Spring, TX (in person)
- Pay: $12–$16/hour, about 40 hours/week
- Type: Full-time
This role is hands-on in the kitchen: cooking Asian dishes, planning menus, and leading the back-of-house team. Good fit if you have kitchen leadership experience, can manage inventory and costs, and are comfortable following recipes and food safety rules.
Line Cook (Upscale / Fine Dining)
- Employer: Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Location: Spring, TX
- Pay: Not listed (non-tipped position)
- Type: Not stated (restaurant line cook role)
Work in a well-known fine dining steakhouse with strong training and clear paths to grow. They highlight flexible schedules, multiple benefit plans, employee discounts, and want cooks with 1+ year upscale/fine dining experience.
Brazilian Steakhouse Kitchen Staff
- Employer: Sal e Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse
- Location: Spring, TX (in person)
- Pay: $15–$17/hour
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
Help prep and cook classic Brazilian dishes, from grilled meats to salads, in a lively steakhouse. Offers health, dental, vision, paid training, and a flexible schedule; you can walk in for an interview on weekdays, 2–4 pm, and ask for Eduardo or Edgar.
Restaurant Shift Leader
- Employer: Marco’s Pizza
- Location: Spring, TX (in person)
- Pay: $12–$13/hour
- Type: Restaurant shift leadership role
Lead shifts, guide the team, and help with both kitchen and guest service. Good step up if you’ve done food service before and want leadership experience, plus employee discounts and paid training.
Server – Upscale Casual Restaurant
- Employer: Gleannloch Pines Golf Club
- Location: Spring, TX (in person)
- Pay: $7.25/hour (tips not listed but typical for serving roles)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
Serve members and guests in a newly renovated, upscale-casual dining room. Expect nights, weekends, and holidays, with food provided, paid training, and a flexible schedule.
Restaurant Crew Member
- Employer: New York Wings
- Location: Spring, TX (in person)
- Pay: $10–$18/hour
- Type: Restaurant crew role
Mix of kitchen and front counter work: take orders, handle the register, and prep food. Offers employee discounts, free food, paid training, flexible schedule, and they welcome applicants with a criminal record.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still hiring—Spring spots tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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