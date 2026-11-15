Spring’s retail scene is busy and hiring, with options if you like tech or more steady daytime hours. Here are a couple of solid picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Spring, TX

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (Oct 2026 – Feb 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find the right TVs and home theater gear while learning the latest tech. This seasonal role comes with training, employee discounts, and benefits options, and can be a good way to get your foot in the door at Best Buy.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Spring, TX (multiple stores in the district)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.50 per hour

Support daily operations at one or more storage locations, from helping customers with unit rentals to keeping the property clean and safe. This role offers daytime hours, PTO, 401(k) match, medical benefits, and growth potential with a large national company.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.