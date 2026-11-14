Spring’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around ExxonMobil and GIS/Cloud work. If you’ve got solid enterprise experience, there are some strong roles worth a look.

Employer: STI, LLC (supporting Exxon)

STI, LLC (supporting Exxon) Location: Spring, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deep enterprise Active Directory, PKI, ADCS, ADFS and PowerShell/Terraform role with Tier 0 security access. About half automation, half operations — they want someone who can hit the ground running in large, high-security environments.

Employer: Pantheon Inc

Location: Spring, TX

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior GIS Cloud Data Engineer focused on ArcGIS Enterprise, Azure SQL/SQL Server, and Python/ArcPy automation. Good fit if you like tuning databases, building ETL and automation for geospatial data, and keeping Azure-hosted GIS platforms stable and fast.

Employer: ExxonMobil

Location: Spring, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the enterprise rollout of Siemens Teamcenter X with a focus on Integrated Lifecycle Management and Recipe Management. Mix of PLM architecture, integrations, and technical leadership, plus strong long-term benefits and flexibility from a major global employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — the full listings have more detail, and similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.