Spring’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from commission-heavy field sales to steady local office roles. Here are a few solid picks hiring around Spring, TX.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Spring, TX (field-based, hybrid style)

(field-based, hybrid style) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$95,000+ 1st year (uncapped commission)

You’ll manage a local territory, grow accounts, and cold call new customers selling maintenance and repair products. This is a strong fit if you like being on the road, want uncapped commission, and value full benefits (medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), and deferred comp).

Employer: Farmers Insurance Group – Joe Ramirez Agency

Location: Spring, TX

Type: Other (employee role with base + commission)

Other (employee role with base + commission) Salary: $30,000–$45,000 per year + commission + bonuses

Perfect for a people person who speaks English and Spanish and wants to grow in insurance sales. Monday–Friday hours, evenings off, and a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, life, disability) make this a good option if you want stability plus sales upside.

Employer: Not listed (works with multiple nonprofits)

Not listed (works with multiple nonprofits) Location: Spring, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $50,300–$60,700 per year

You’ll represent nonprofits at events, talk with people face to face, and encourage donations for good causes. This is entry level with paid training, professional development help, and a clear path to leadership if you like fast-paced, mission-driven work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer shares more detail on training, expectations, and how to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.