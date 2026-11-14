Spring’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to a major corporate campus. If you like helping people learn—kids or adults—these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Learning Care

Learning Care Location: Spring, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support lead teachers in a child care center where you’ll learn, grow, and play every day. Good fit if you’re energetic, dependable, and ready for extensive training in childcare and child development.

Employer: ExxonMobil

Location: Spring, TX (Houston campus)

Type: Not listed (professional, full-time style role)

Not listed (professional, full-time style role) Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role designing and guiding global learning programs for Marketing teams at ExxonMobil’s state-of-the-art Spring campus. Ideal if you have 10+ years in marketing, L&D, or capability development and want to work with analytics, learning tech, and vendor management.

Employer: Big Blue Marble Academy

Big Blue Marble Academy Location: Spring, TX (Crane Brook)

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Team up with a Lead Teacher to run daily classroom activities and track kids’ milestones. This role stands out for competitive wages, flexible scheduling, discounted childcare, medical/vision/dental, 401(k), paid time off, and clear paths to grow from Assistant Teacher to Center Director.

If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.