Spring’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people face‑to‑face. Here are a few customer‑focused roles hiring around Spring, TX.

Employer: Best Buy (Geek Squad)

Best Buy (Geek Squad) Location: Spring, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll deliver, install, and troubleshoot home tech like TVs, computers, smart home gear, and networking equipment. This is a good fit if you enjoy hands-on work, driving, and solving tech problems while giving friendly in-home service.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 21314 Kuykendahl Rd, Spring, TX 77379

Type: Part-time (includes Saturdays)

(includes Saturdays) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting end date: 18 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Front-line bank role helping customers with deposits, withdrawals, payments, and everyday questions. Great entry into banking if you like steady routines, cash handling, and building long-term career options with a big-name employer.

Employer: Cricket Wireless

Location: Spring, TX

Type: Full-time (about 30–40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: From $10.00/hour

Help customers pick the right phone and wireless plan, handle cash and card payments, and keep the store running smoothly. Comes with an employee discount, flexible schedule, and on-the-job training if you’re newer to retail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.