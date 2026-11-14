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🛒 Spring, TX Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Spring’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people face‑to‑face. Here are a few customer‑focused roles hiring around Spring, TX.
In-Home Installation Technician
- Employer: Best Buy (Geek Squad)
- Location: Spring, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll deliver, install, and troubleshoot home tech like TVs, computers, smart home gear, and networking equipment. This is a good fit if you enjoy hands-on work, driving, and solving tech problems while giving friendly in-home service.
Teller Part Time – Kuykendahl
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: 21314 Kuykendahl Rd, Spring, TX 77379
- Type: Part-time (includes Saturdays)
- Salary: Not listed
- Posting end date: 18 Nov 2026 (may close early)
Front-line bank role helping customers with deposits, withdrawals, payments, and everyday questions. Great entry into banking if you like steady routines, cash handling, and building long-term career options with a big-name employer.
Sales Associate
- Employer: Cricket Wireless
- Location: Spring, TX
- Type: Full-time (about 30–40 hours/week)
- Pay: From $10.00/hour
Help customers pick the right phone and wireless plan, handle cash and card payments, and keep the store running smoothly. Comes with an employee discount, flexible schedule, and on-the-job training if you’re newer to retail.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.