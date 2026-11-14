Spring’s food scene is busy, and local chains are hiring leaders to keep things running smooth. If you like fast pace, people, and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 2331 Rayford Rd, Spring, TX 77386

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a Burger King crew through busy shifts, handle cash counts, inventory, and keep guests happy. Good fit if you’re a natural motivator with reliable transportation and like clear growth paths.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 740 Sawdust Rd, Spring, TX 77380

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Second-in-command at a high-traffic Burger King: you’ll coach the team, manage schedules, watch sales and costs, and keep the restaurant clean and welcoming. Great for supervisors with 1–2 years experience ready for the next step.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 8523 Spring Cypress, Spring, TX 77379

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar Assistant Manager role at another Spring location, with a focus on training new hires, monitoring speed of service, and hitting guest satisfaction goals. Good if you want leadership experience and don’t mind flexible shifts, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 740 Sawdust Rd, Spring, TX 77380

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the floor during your shift: guide the team, solve guest issues, and keep orders fast and accurate. Comes with access to Burger King’s scholarship fund, emergency assistance, and wellness perks (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Whataburger

Location: 3447 Rayford Rd, Spring, TX 77386

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive weekly pay + bonus program)

Lead a large Whataburger with a big team and strong sales, rotating through customer service, quality, and people leadership. This role comes with bonus potential, PTO, 401(k) match, medical benefits, parental leave, scholarships, and clear paths to six-figure Operating Partner roles.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Spring restaurants move fast when they find good people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.