Spring has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Here are a few sweet pups who are ready to go home with you.

Breed: Westie, West Highland White Terrier

Westie, West Highland White Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Adopt A Rescued Friend, Inc (AARF Houston)

Phone: (832) 539-4004

Jamie is a young Westie boy looking for a fresh start with a loving family. AARF Houston can transport him to approved adopters outside of Texas, so you don’t have to be local to give him a home.

👉 Meet Jamie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / Boxer mix

American Staffordshire Terrier / Boxer mix Age: Baby (about 13 weeks in listing)

Baby (about 13 weeks in listing) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Operation Pets Alive!

Good with: Cats and dogs (plays well with both)

Sally is a big, sweet, goofy puppy who loves to give big puppy kisses. She has soft fur and hazel tan eyes that are described as sweet, intelligent, and full of love. Sally is a smart girl who even uses her paws to try to open the kiddy gate and enjoys digging in the mud. Her ears often flip backwards, which her foster says looks adorably silly.

At about 28 pounds at 13 weeks, she’s growing fast with big paws and lots of extra, stretchy puppy skin.

👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier / Boxer mix

Staffordshire Bull Terrier / Boxer mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Operation Pets Alive!

Good with: Cats and dogs (everyone is her friend, even the cats)

Lucy is another big, sweet, goofy gal with soft fur and warm brown eyes full of love. She’s very smart and uses her paws to try to open a kiddy gate and dig in the mud—then washes her paws in her water bowl afterward. Her foster thinks she might be a great candidate for water games or dock diving.

Unlike her namesake from Peanuts, this Lucy is all sweetness, though she does have her own cute opinions. She thinks everyone is her friend.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

(Listed twice on Adoptapet; same dog, same owner — shown here once.)

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $100 (one listing shows $0; please confirm with owner)

(one listing shows $0; please confirm with owner) Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Spring, TX)

Mya was adopted as a tiny puppy in June 2020 and is very loved. Her owner’s work schedule has changed, and Mya now spends long hours in a crate, which stresses her out—she really doesn’t like being crated for long periods. Her family is looking for someone who can let her roam more freely and give her the time and attention she deserves. She loves to cuddle and would do best with someone who is home more often.

👉 Meet Mya and contact her owner on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Spring, TX (or able to adopt through transport), please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.