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The Woodlands
Spirit Night to Benefit Special Angels
9 days ago
Special Angels of The Woodlands will receive 15% of qualifying sales during a Spirit Night at Fajita Pete’s in The Woodlands on Monday, November 23. Residents are invited to dine at Fajita Pete’s that day and use the event’s flyer or coupon code so their purchase helps support Special Angels.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Special Angels of The Woodlands
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