Looking for a friendly feline in Spring, TX? These adoptable cats are young, playful, and waiting for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Operation Pets Alive!

Location: Spring, TX

Kyro was rescued at just 2–3 weeks old and bottle-fed, so he’s very used to people. He’s been raised around dogs, cats, and kids, and is described as playful, active, curious, and a big fan of toys. Once he settles into a new space, his confidence really comes out.

Kyro does have a sensitive stomach, so he’ll need a family willing to be mindful of his diet and continue the care that has helped him come so far.

For more info or to ask about Kyro, contact Operation Pets Alive! (Spring, TX).

👉 Meet Kyro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Operation Pets Alive!

Location: Spring, TX

Luna is a high-energy, playful young girl with a big personality. She loves toys, adventure, and all the usual kitten mischief. She’s still learning that claws aren’t toys, so she’ll do best with a family ready to guide a lively youngster.

Like her brother Kyro, Luna has had some tummy sensitivities, though not as severe. With patience, consistent care, and love, she’s ready to grow into a wonderful adult cat.

For more info or to ask about Luna, contact Operation Pets Alive! (Spring, TX).

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Operation Pets Alive!

Location: Spring, TX

Empire is a tiny “house panther” with soft black fur, big ears, and curious eyes. He’s described as an absolute sweetheart who’s ready for his forever family. Empire would love to be adopted with one of his littermates, so he can grow up with a built-in best friend to cuddle and play with.

For more info or to ask about Empire, contact Operation Pets Alive! (Spring, TX).

👉 Meet Empire and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Spring, TX area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Visit their links, share their profiles, or reach out to Operation Pets Alive! to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.