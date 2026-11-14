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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Spring, TX Right Now
There are some nice free items available around Spring, TX today. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home or hobbies.
Wilton Wedding Cake Topper
Item: Elegant Wilton wedding cake topper with floral design
Condition: Not stated (described as elegant, decorative topper)
Category: Home decor and accessories
Location: Sandpiper, Spring, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple, classic topper that would work well for a wedding cake or as a keepsake decoration.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of used Golf Clubs
Item: Set of used golf clubs
Condition: Used, mixed grips and heads
Category: Sports & outdoors
Location: Northampton, Spring, TX
Contact for pickup: 832-540-5107
Source: nextdoor.com
Collection of clubs with various grips and heads. Good if you’re getting into golf or need extra clubs to practice with.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE — 12 ft Artificial Christmas Tree (Indoor)
Item: 12 ft artificial Christmas tree for indoor use
Condition: Like-new (per poster)
Style: Tall, slim profile
Includes: Tree stand (shown in photos)
Category: Home Goods → Home Decor → Holiday Decor → Christmas Trees
Location: Spring, TX (door pickup)
Pickup notes: Please bring a truck or SUV; tree is 12 feet tall. Message the poster on Facebook to arrange pickup.
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Great if you have high ceilings and want a big statement tree without the cost.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Free items in Spring tend to get claimed quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.