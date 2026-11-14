There are some nice free items available around Spring, TX today. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home or hobbies.

Item: Elegant Wilton wedding cake topper with floral design

Condition: Not stated (described as elegant, decorative topper)

Category: Home decor and accessories

Location: Sandpiper, Spring, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, classic topper that would work well for a wedding cake or as a keepsake decoration.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of used golf clubs

Condition: Used, mixed grips and heads

Category: Sports & outdoors

Location: Northampton, Spring, TX

Contact for pickup: 832-540-5107

Source: nextdoor.com

Collection of clubs with various grips and heads. Good if you’re getting into golf or need extra clubs to practice with.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 12 ft artificial Christmas tree for indoor use

Condition: Like-new (per poster)

Style: Tall, slim profile

Includes: Tree stand (shown in photos)

Category: Home Goods → Home Decor → Holiday Decor → Christmas Trees

Location: Spring, TX (door pickup)

Pickup notes: Please bring a truck or SUV; tree is 12 feet tall. Message the poster on Facebook to arrange pickup.

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Great if you have high ceilings and want a big statement tree without the cost.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Free items in Spring tend to get claimed quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.