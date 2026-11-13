📢 Free Thanksgiving meals in Spring Lake – plus a chance to give back

The Town of Spring Lake’s Military and Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee is hosting “Operation Turkey” to share free holiday meals with the community.

When: Thursday, November 26, 2026, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM (or until meals run out)

Where: Spring Lake Town Hall, 300 Ruth Street, Spring Lake, NC 28390

What: FREE Thanksgiving meals for individuals and families in need

If you or someone you know could use a Thanksgiving meal, just stop by Spring Lake Town Hall during the event hours. Meals will be given out while supplies last.

Want to help? The committee is asking for donations of small desserts and drinks to go with the meals.

For questions or to coordinate a donation, email irenemrosa21@gmail.com.

Please share this with neighbors, friends, and anyone who might benefit.