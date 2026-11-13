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🏥 Spring, TX Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Spring’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and therapy centers adding staff to keep up with demand. Here are a few strong local options if you’re ready for your next move.
Certified Prosthetist Orthotist Clinician (CPO/CO/CP)
- Employer: Hanger, Inc.
- Location: Spring, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a specialty role helping patients with custom prosthetic and orthotic devices at a national leader in O&P care. This job offers a mix of hands-on clinical work, device design/fit, and collaboration with a large clinical team, plus benefits like PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), parental leave, and possible relocation help.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – Clinic Based
- Employer: Shaping Little Minds Pediatric Therapy Center
- Location: Spring, TX
- Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour
Clinic-based ABA role working with kids ages 18 months to 18 years using BCBA-written treatment plans. You’ll get health, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, paid training, company tech, and annual raises based on performance.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient
- Employer: Select Physical Therapy
- Location: 8101 Cypresswood Drive, Suite 250, Spring, TX
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Salary: Starts at $75,000/year (based on experience)
- Incentives: $20,000 sign-on bonus + unlimited student debt relief
Outpatient PT role focused on getting patients back to work, sports, and daily life. Standout perks include mentorship, strong CEU support with paid national certs, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and a clinical advancement program with bonus potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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