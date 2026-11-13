Spring’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from salons to car washes to call centers. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, there’s a good mix of front-line and leadership roles here.

Employer: 18|8 Fine Men's Salons of Texas Central & East

18|8 Fine Men's Salons of Texas Central & East Location: Spring, TX (The Woodlands area)

Spring, TX (The Woodlands area) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18/hour (starts at $15/hour during training)

(starts at $15/hour during training) Why it’s worth a look: Blend front desk customer service with social media work in an upscale men’s salon. Includes PTO, paid holidays, health insurance, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts.

Employer: Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Active, outdoor role greeting customers, selling memberships, and keeping cars shiny. Offers same-day pay, PTO from day one, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Global Partners LP Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.77 – $14.98/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Convenience-store style role focused on guest experience, cash handling, stocking, and store upkeep. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Lead an entire Ross store—staffing, training, merchandising, and operations—for a major Fortune 500 retailer. Good fit if you have 5+ years retail management and want a high-responsibility role with room to grow.

Employer: Quick Quack Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on leadership job helping run a busy car wash, coaching the team, and driving memberships. Includes eligibility for health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and parental leave, plus lots of time outdoors.

Employer: 4G Dental Lab

4G Dental Lab Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16 – $19/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Phone-based role handling inbound/outbound calls, solving issues, and supporting dental clients. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO, and prefers dental office/lab experience.

Employer: Grupo Parisina (PARISINA)

Grupo Parisina (PARISINA) Location: Wood Park Shopping Center, 25415 I-45 Ste D, Spring, TX 77380

Type: Seasonal / In-person

Pay: $15/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Short-term retail role focused on customer service and sales in a fast-paced store—great if you want extra income and have some retail experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.