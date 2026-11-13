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Spring
🛒 Spring, TX Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Spring’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from salons to car washes to call centers. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, there’s a good mix of front-line and leadership roles here.
Social Media & Front Desk Supervisor (The Woodlands)
- Employer: 18|8 Fine Men's Salons of Texas Central & East
- Location: Spring, TX (The Woodlands area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18/hour (starts at $15/hour during training)
- Why it’s worth a look: Blend front desk customer service with social media work in an upscale men’s salon. Includes PTO, paid holidays, health insurance, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts.
Guest Service Specialist
- Employer: Mister Car Wash
- Location: Spring, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Active, outdoor role greeting customers, selling memberships, and keeping cars shiny. Offers same-day pay, PTO from day one, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.
Guest Service Associate / Cashier
- Employer: Global Partners LP
- Location: Spring, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $11.77 – $14.98/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Convenience-store style role focused on guest experience, cash handling, stocking, and store upkeep. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and growth opportunities.
Store Manager
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Spring, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead an entire Ross store—staffing, training, merchandising, and operations—for a major Fortune 500 retailer. Good fit if you have 5+ years retail management and want a high-responsibility role with room to grow.
Assistant Store Leader
- Employer: Quick Quack Car Wash
- Location: Spring, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on leadership job helping run a busy car wash, coaching the team, and driving memberships. Includes eligibility for health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and parental leave, plus lots of time outdoors.
Call Center Coordinator (Dental Lab)
- Employer: 4G Dental Lab
- Location: Spring, TX
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $16 – $19/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Phone-based role handling inbound/outbound calls, solving issues, and supporting dental clients. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO, and prefers dental office/lab experience.
Seasonal Retail Sales Floor Associate
- Employer: Grupo Parisina (PARISINA)
- Location: Wood Park Shopping Center, 25415 I-45 Ste D, Spring, TX 77380
- Type: Seasonal / In-person
- Pay: $15/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Short-term retail role focused on customer service and sales in a fast-paced store—great if you want extra income and have some retail experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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