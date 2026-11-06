🔧 Spring, TX Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Spring’s busy season is here, and a few solid building and cleaning jobs are open right now. Good mix of full-time skilled trade and flexible part-time work.

Employer: Nextech

Nextech Location: Spring, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00–$49.00 per hour

Service and repair commercial HVAC, refrigeration, and kitchen equipment for a major national provider. Comes with a company vehicle, paid port-to-port travel, tool allowance, paid training, and strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays). Great fit if you have 2+ years commercial HVAC/R or kitchen equipment experience and want steady field work with growth.

Employer: Custom Facility Services

Custom Facility Services Location: Bass Pro Shops, Spring, TX

Type: Seasonal, part-time (Nov 27 – Dec 26)

Pay: $12.00–$13.00 per hour, about 18 hours/week

Keep restrooms, floors, and entrances clean during the holiday rush at Bass Pro. Mostly weekend shifts (Fri evening, Sat & Sun daytime, plus Dec 24) and no experience needed – training provided. Good short-term option if you want extra holiday cash and don’t mind staying active on your feet.

Employer: WINDSOR BUILDING SERVICES

Location: Spring, TX

Type: Part-time evenings, ~13–14 hours/week

Evening cleaning role at a bank facility, working solo on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting around 7:30 pm. Duties include trash removal, vacuuming (backpack), mopping, dusting, and restroom cleaning. Cleaning experience helps, but they’ll train if you’re reliable, detail-focused, and have your own transportation.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.