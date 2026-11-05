💻 Spring, TX Tech Roles With Multiple $100K+ Openings

Spring’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially around senior software, firmware, and security roles. If you’re an experienced engineer or architect, HP has several high‑impact jobs based right here in Spring, TX.

Employer: HP

HP Location: Spring, TX (Full time)

(Full time) Salary: $105,050 – $161,800/year + bonus/equity

Lead end‑to‑end mobile solutions for iOS and Android using React Native, plus secure, scalable cloud backends in C#/Java/Python/Go on Azure or AWS. This is a senior, hands‑on role focused on mobile security, offline‑first architecture, and mentoring other engineers, with a strong benefits package and generous paid time off.

Employer: HP

HP Location: Spring, TX (Full time)

(Full time) Salary: $116,150 – $182,400/year + bonus/equity

Own the architecture for HP’s digital supply chain using SAP IBP/S4, integration platforms, and AI. Ideal if you blend deep supply chain planning experience with enterprise architecture and want to drive a global roadmap and cross‑org change.

Employer: HP

HP Location: Spring, TX (Full time)

(Full time) Salary: $116,150 – $182,400/year + bonus/equity

Lead complex embedded firmware projects for HP hardware, using C/C++, RTOS/Linux, and strong debugging skills. You’ll guide multiple teams, work closely with hardware engineers, and drive new firmware technologies into real products.

Employer: HP

HP Location: Spring, TX (Full time)

(Full time) Salary: $130,700 – $205,200/year + bonus/equity

Senior R&D role building and shipping security‑focused software with C/C++/C#/ .NET on Windows. You’ll architect features, lead projects, mentor others, and work on advanced Windows security topics like certificates, OS security, and troubleshooting complex application issues.

Employer: HP

HP Location: Spring, TX (Full time, 4 days/week in office )

(Full time, ) Salary: $130,700 – $205,200/year + bonus/equity

High‑level firmware architecture role for BIOS/UEFI, embedded systems, and security firmware on notebook and docking platforms. You’ll lead teams, optimize system performance, and work with technologies like USB‑C/PD, PCIe, I2C, Secure Boot, RTOS, Embedded Linux, and CI/CD.

Employer: HP

HP Location: Spring, TX (Full time; relocation available)

(Full time; relocation available) Salary: $190,000 – $250,000/year + bonus/equity

Top‑tier individual contributor role owning the platform Root of Trust and HP Sure Start/Sure Admin security roadmap for commercial PCs. Perfect for a seasoned platform/firmware security architect who can span hardware, firmware, software, and cloud, and influence internal teams, partners, and customers.

Employer: HP

HP Location: Spring, TX (Full time)

(Full time) Salary: $147,050 – $230,850/year + bonus/equity

Lead DevOps and cloud infrastructure with a focus on AWS, GitHub Enterprise Cloud, CI/CD, Kubernetes, Docker, and automation. You’ll own major projects, define DevOps metrics, ensure SOX‑aligned compliance, and guide junior team members.

Employer: HP

HP Location: Spring, TX (Full time)

(Full time) Salary: $116,150 – $182,400/year + bonus/equity

Work deep in the Android platform stack to build HP‑specific OS features for enterprise and retail devices—manageability, security, provisioning, and retail peripheral support. Great fit if you know Android HAL, AIDL, Binder, SELinux, verified/secure boot, and enterprise Android (MDM/UEM, OEMConfig).

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.