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💻 Spring, TX Tech Roles With Multiple $100K+ Openings
Spring’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially around senior software, firmware, and security roles. If you’re an experienced engineer or architect, HP has several high‑impact jobs based right here in Spring, TX.
Senior React Native Mobile and Full Stack Developer
- Employer: HP
- Location: Spring, TX (Full time)
- Salary: $105,050 – $161,800/year + bonus/equity
Lead end‑to‑end mobile solutions for iOS and Android using React Native, plus secure, scalable cloud backends in C#/Java/Python/Go on Azure or AWS. This is a senior, hands‑on role focused on mobile security, offline‑first architecture, and mentoring other engineers, with a strong benefits package and generous paid time off.
Supply Chain Planning Architect – AI & SAP IBP
- Employer: HP
- Location: Spring, TX (Full time)
- Salary: $116,150 – $182,400/year + bonus/equity
Own the architecture for HP’s digital supply chain using SAP IBP/S4, integration platforms, and AI. Ideal if you blend deep supply chain planning experience with enterprise architecture and want to drive a global roadmap and cross‑org change.
Embedded Firmware and Software Engineer
- Employer: HP
- Location: Spring, TX (Full time)
- Salary: $116,150 – $182,400/year + bonus/equity
Lead complex embedded firmware projects for HP hardware, using C/C++, RTOS/Linux, and strong debugging skills. You’ll guide multiple teams, work closely with hardware engineers, and drive new firmware technologies into real products.
Senior Security Software Developer (R&D)
- Employer: HP
- Location: Spring, TX (Full time)
- Salary: $130,700 – $205,200/year + bonus/equity
Senior R&D role building and shipping security‑focused software with C/C++/C#/ .NET on Windows. You’ll architect features, lead projects, mentor others, and work on advanced Windows security topics like certificates, OS security, and troubleshooting complex application issues.
Platform Firmware Architect
- Employer: HP
- Location: Spring, TX (Full time, 4 days/week in office)
- Salary: $130,700 – $205,200/year + bonus/equity
High‑level firmware architecture role for BIOS/UEFI, embedded systems, and security firmware on notebook and docking platforms. You’ll lead teams, optimize system performance, and work with technologies like USB‑C/PD, PCIe, I2C, Secure Boot, RTOS, Embedded Linux, and CI/CD.
Distinguished Technologist – Principal Architect, Platform Security & Firmware Systems
- Employer: HP
- Location: Spring, TX (Full time; relocation available)
- Salary: $190,000 – $250,000/year + bonus/equity
Top‑tier individual contributor role owning the platform Root of Trust and HP Sure Start/Sure Admin security roadmap for commercial PCs. Perfect for a seasoned platform/firmware security architect who can span hardware, firmware, software, and cloud, and influence internal teams, partners, and customers.
DevOps Infrastructure Administrator
- Employer: HP
- Location: Spring, TX (Full time)
- Salary: $147,050 – $230,850/year + bonus/equity
Lead DevOps and cloud infrastructure with a focus on AWS, GitHub Enterprise Cloud, CI/CD, Kubernetes, Docker, and automation. You’ll own major projects, define DevOps metrics, ensure SOX‑aligned compliance, and guide junior team members.
Android OS SW Developer
- Employer: HP
- Location: Spring, TX (Full time)
- Salary: $116,150 – $182,400/year + bonus/equity
Work deep in the Android platform stack to build HP‑specific OS features for enterprise and retail devices—manageability, security, provisioning, and retail peripheral support. Great fit if you know Android HAL, AIDL, Binder, SELinux, verified/secure boot, and enterprise Android (MDM/UEM, OEMConfig).
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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