🛒 Spring, TX Customer Service Jobs with Multiple $50K+ Paths

Spring’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from tech support to in-store sales and field service. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and don’t mind staying active.

Employer: HP

HP Location: Spring, TX (travel up to 25%)

(travel up to 25%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,400 – $143,800/year + bonus/equity (US)

+ bonus/equity (US) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life & disability, FSA, EAP, generous PTO, 4–12 weeks paid parental leave, 11 paid holidays

Post‑sales technical role helping customers roll out HP’s software, with a focus on Windows endpoints, Azure, Intune, and endpoint security. Best fit if you have 8+ years in enterprise IT, like solving complex problems, and enjoy being the go‑to expert for big customers.

Employer: Rooms To Go

Location: Spring, TX (Kids showroom)

(Kids showroom) Type: Full-time

Pay: Averages $50,000 – $70,000/year (commission-based)

Averages (commission-based) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, life & disability, employee discounts, wellness programs

Sales role in a kids’ furniture showroom with paid training, uncapped commission, and modern sales tools. Great if you’re outgoing, can work a retail schedule (days, evenings, weekends, holidays), and like helping families design fun rooms for their kids.

Employer: FirstKey Homes

Location: Spring, TX (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time (weekends/holidays as needed)

Full-time (weekends/holidays as needed) Pay: $25.00/hour + 5% annual bonus + $75/month cellphone stipend

Field role where you welcome new residents, do light cleaning and basic home checks, and help keep rental homes in top shape. You’ll drive a company vehicle, work both indoors and outdoors, and use your customer service skills to keep residents informed and happy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often reveal options you didn’t know were there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.