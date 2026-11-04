🍽️ Spring, TX Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Spring’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from fast-casual spots to high-energy entertainment venues. Here are several solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Amazing Lash Studio

Amazing Lash Studio Location: Spring, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Licensed in esthetics or cosmetology and already skilled in lash extensions? This role is all about detailed lash work, strong customer service, and a friendly, team-focused studio. Perks include commission opportunities, product/service discounts, and ongoing education.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Spring, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-of-house at Chipotle, making sure food quality, safety, and guest experience stay high. This is a good fit if you have restaurant experience and want growth potential, tuition assistance, free meals, benefits, and a clear path to management.

Employer: Firehouse Subs #423

Location: 257 Cypresswood Dr, Ste 200, Spring, TX 77388

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $9.50 – $12.00/hour + tips

Front-line sandwich shop role where you’re the face of the brand—taking orders, making subs, running the register, and keeping the store clean. No education required, and you get tips, flexible schedules, PTO, 401(k), and an employee discount. (Listing available in English and Spanish.)

Employer: Topgolf

Location: Spring, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a high-volume kitchen at a busy entertainment venue, managing line operations, food quality, costs, and a large back-of-house team. Ideal if you have 2+ years of culinary management and want a visible leadership role with benefits, 401(k) match, and free play/half-price food for those who qualify.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—experience in one place often transfers well to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.