🏭 Spring Hill, TN Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Openings

Spring Hill’s auto and manufacturing scene is still buzzing, and a few solid technical roles are open right now. If you like hands-on work and problem-solving on the shop floor, these are worth a look.

Employer: Faurecia (FORVIA)

Faurecia (FORVIA) Location: Spring Hill, TN

Type: Full-time (VIE program)

Salary: Listed: USD 65,000 (source text incomplete; confirm with employer)

Support the injection production team with process optimization, new equipment launches, and continuous improvement projects. This role is very project-focused and cross-functional, working with Production, Engineering, Quality, Maintenance, and Automation to boost efficiency and solve problems on the line.

Employer: Shively Bros., Inc. (employee-owned family of companies)

(employee-owned family of companies) Location: Spring Hill, TN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Prepare and test heat-treated components, checking material structure, hardness, and case depth using metallurgical lab equipment. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers and reports, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, and PTO in an employee-owned company.

(Alternate posting of the same role: Indeed listing)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—similar roles pop up in Spring Hill all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.