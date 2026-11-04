🛒 Spring Hill TN Retail: Multiple Lowe’s Customer-Facing Roles

Spring Hill’s retail scene is busy, and Lowe’s is hiring across the store. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Spring Hill, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find what they need for home projects in departments like Appliances, Garden, Tools, Paint, and more. This role is great if you enjoy talking with people, learning products, and want flexible hours, health benefits (if eligible), 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Spring Hill, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face at checkout, handling payments, returns, and questions so customers leave happy. Most of your time is at the register, with some light stocking and helping other departments, plus access to flexible schedules, benefits (if eligible), 401(k) with match, and a 10% discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Spring Hill, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the store running smoothly by unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and organizing the backroom. This is a physical, fast-paced job with day shifts and chances to learn equipment like pallet jacks and forklifts, plus access to health coverage, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% discount.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.