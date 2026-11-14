Spring Hill’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for nurses and behavior pros. If you like flexible schedules and one-on-one care, these are worth a look.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Spring Hill, KS

Spring Hill, KS Type: Part-time (plus full-time & PRN options mentioned)

Part-time (plus full-time & PRN options mentioned) Pay: $34–$38/hr, weekly pay

Provide 1:1 nursing care in patients’ homes with a steady pace and long-term cases. Flexible day, evening, and overnight shifts, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO), and local clinical support make this a good fit if you want more focused, relationship-based care.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Spring Hill, KS

Spring Hill, KS Type: Part-time (plus full-time & PRN options mentioned)

Part-time (plus full-time & PRN options mentioned) Pay: $34–$38/hr, weekly pay

Skilled 1:1 home health nursing with consistent patient assignments and flexible scheduling. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, training, and strong local office support—good for RNs who want to slow the pace and really know their patients.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Spring Hill, KS (and surrounding Kansas areas)

Spring Hill, KS (and surrounding Kansas areas) Type: Full-time (part-time options also noted)

Full-time (part-time options also noted) Salary: Not listed (they offer a compensation estimator online)

Join a BCBA-owned ABA organization focused on ethical, family-centered care for individuals with autism and behavioral needs. Offers flexible caseloads, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, quarterly bonuses, sign-on bonuses in some areas, and lots of mentorship and CEUs for both BCBAs and BCaBAs.

If something here fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.