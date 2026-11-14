💰 $40.8M coming to improve streets and rail crossings in Spring Hill

The City of Spring Hill has been awarded over $32.7 million in federal funds, plus more than $8 million in state and local matching money, for major safety and mobility projects.

Through the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program, Spring Hill will get $2.8 million to upgrade the 215th Street/South Street corridor with a continuous ADA-accessible sidewalk, safer and more visible pedestrian crossings, and intersection improvements to cut down on vehicle conflicts.

Through the Railroad Crossing & Elimination (RCE) program, the city will receive $29.9 million for the 191st Street Grade Separation Project. This will replace two existing at-grade BNSF rail crossings with grade-separated crossings, removing vehicle–train conflict points and reducing traffic delays.

In total, more than $40.8 million will be invested in Spring Hill’s infrastructure through this round of grants, combining federal funds, the Kansas Infrastructure Hub and Build Kansas Fund, and over $3 million in local contributions.