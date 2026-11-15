Spring Hill neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home or yard.

Item: Wood hi boy dresser chest, 6 drawers, decorative metal pulls, drop-front writing surface

Condition: Shows visible wear

Location: Wellington At Seven Hills, Spring Hill, FL 34609 (gated community, pickup only)

Details: Tall wood cabinet-style dresser with multiple drawers and a drop-front that can be used as a small writing surface. Free to anyone who can pick it up.

Contact: Call 352-340-5277 or email vickiannpaar@gmail.com to arrange pickup

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Nespresso XL Alto Ambrato and XL Alto Onice coffee pods

Price: FREE (must pick up)

Location: Roble, Spring Hill, FL

Details: Unused Nespresso XL pods that don’t fit the owner’s machine. Make sure your Nespresso machine is compatible with XL Alto Ambrato and XL Alto Onice pods before you claim them. Porch pickup style; exact pickup details will be shared by the poster.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Rope hammock

Condition: One end is frayed but it holds, according to the poster

Location: Rudi Loop, Spring Hill, FL

Details: Classic rope-style hammock, good for relaxing in the yard. The frayed end may need a little attention or careful use. Porch pickup – you can grab it from the porch without needing to meet up.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Spring Hill tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.