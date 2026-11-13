Spring Hill’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across stores. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: David's Bridal

David's Bridal Location: Spring Hill, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work hands-on with wedding gowns and special-occasion dresses, doing fittings and alterations while giving warm, detailed customer service. Good fit if you have sewing experience (bridal is a plus) and want part-time hours with retail perks and discounts.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Spring Hill, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line store role where you greet shoppers, run the register, keep the sales floor tidy, and help customers find deals. Expect to be on your feet, moving around the store, and cross-trained in different areas for steady hours and variety.

Employer: The Winn-Dixie Company

Location: Spring Hill, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the produce and floral departments, from displays and freshness to scheduling and training your team. Great if you have some retail leadership experience and like a mix of hands-on work, customer service, and managing daily operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.