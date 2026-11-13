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🛒 Spring Hill FL Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Spring Hill’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across stores. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these openings are worth a look.
Seamstress / Alterations Specialist (Part-Time)
- Employer: David's Bridal
- Location: Spring Hill, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work hands-on with wedding gowns and special-occasion dresses, doing fittings and alterations while giving warm, detailed customer service. Good fit if you have sewing experience (bridal is a plus) and want part-time hours with retail perks and discounts.
Retail Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Spring Hill, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line store role where you greet shoppers, run the register, keep the sales floor tidy, and help customers find deals. Expect to be on your feet, moving around the store, and cross-trained in different areas for steady hours and variety.
Produce–Floral Manager
- Employer: The Winn-Dixie Company
- Location: Spring Hill, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the produce and floral departments, from displays and freshness to scheduling and training your team. Great if you have some retail leadership experience and like a mix of hands-on work, customer service, and managing daily operations.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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