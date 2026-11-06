🚧 Early November closures for two local rail crossings

🚧 Railroad crossings closing for repairs in early November

The Wisconsin & Southern Railroad is rebuilding two railroad crossings in our area this fall. Each project will fully close the road at the tracks for 3–6 days.

Starting November 2 , East Solon Road at the railroad tracks will be closed to all traffic .

, at the railroad tracks will be . On November 9, the Blivin Street railroad crossing at Hatchery Road will also be closed to all traffic for repairs.

During these dates, drivers will not be able to cross the tracks at these locations. Please plan extra travel time and use alternate routes while the work is underway.

These projects are not being done by the Village of Spring Grove or Village of Richmond; all work is being handled by Wisconsin & Southern Railroad.