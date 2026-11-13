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How election laws could change now that Democrats are in power in Pennsylvania
By Carter Walker of Votebeat,8 days ago
Votebeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on voting access and election administration across the U.S. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter to get the latest. For years, if you wanted to pass a new election law in Pennsylvania, you were out of luck. The fact that Democrats and Republicans had split control of Harrisburg meant it was very difficult to agree on any changes.