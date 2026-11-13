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Both elevators finally work at older adult high rise after two years of outages
By Gabriela Marínez,4 days ago
CUMRU TOWNSHIP — For the first time in two years, both elevators are working at a housing complex for low-income older adults in Berks County. Sencit Towne House Apartments, a 200-unit, 10-floor building, receives $2 million annually in taxpayer-funded subsidies, and houses many residents who are medically fragile and rely on mobility aids to get around.
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