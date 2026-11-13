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What US region does Pa. belong to? This researcher’s answer may surprise you.
By Asha Prihar of Spotlight PA,8 days ago
Look at a map of the United States and think about the country’s various regions. Where does Pennsylvania belong? The Northeast? Appalachia? The mid-Atlantic?. Colin Woodard, director of Nationhood Lab at Salve Regina University and an expert on North American regions, says it’s actually at the crossroads of three, and you probably couldn’t guess the names of these areas.