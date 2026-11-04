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Time to 'relax and really be kids': How Reading schools expanded recess ahead of state mandate
By Jenny Roberts for Spotlight PA,2 days ago
READING — Students in kindergarten through fourth grade in Reading School District now get 30 minutes of recess each day, a change implemented ahead of a statewide mandate. The law requires schools across Pennsylvania to provide at least that much recess — which must consist of unstructured play and social time, ideally outside — to students through fifth grade, beginning in fall 2027.