    SPOTTED: Side-B at Indian Ladder

    By Spotlight Newsroom,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inxb1_0wFrPrev00

    Side-B fans were treated to an acoustic set under the stars in the cozy, intimate settings
    outside Indian Ladder Farms on Friday, Oct. 11. Maybe there was a chance to see the Northern Lights,
    but the real show was on stage.

    Photos by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518

    To see all photos in gallery click here .

    The post SPOTTED: Side-B at Indian Ladder first appeared on Spotlight News .

