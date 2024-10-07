Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Spotlight News

    Colonie man pleads guilty to sex exploitation

    By Spotlight Newsroom,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175Evf_0vxblRR000

    Faces 15 to 60 years in federal prison when sentenced

    SYRACUSE – Thomas Berrington,33, of Colonie, pled guilty on Wednesday, Sept. 25 in federal court to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The plea was announced by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Craig L. Tremaroli, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

    As part of his guilty plea, Berrington admitted that between June 2023 and January of 2024, he repeatedly sexually abused a minor female child for the purpose of photographing and video recording the abuse. The victim was eight years old when Berrington’s abuse of her began.

    At sentencing, currently scheduled for January 30 in Albany, Berrington faces a term of imprisonment between 15 and 60 years, a term of post-release supervision between 5 years and life, and a fine of up to $250,000. Berrington will also be ordered to pay restitution to the victim, forfeit the device used in the offense, and will be required to register as a sex offender. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the statute the defendant violated, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

    The case was investigated by the FBI’s Albany Division Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force – composed of FBI Special Agents, and state and local police investigators, including from the New York State Police and Colonie Police Department.

    The post Colonie man pleads guilty to sex exploitation first appeared on Spotlight News .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Delmar Fire Department to host upcoming Open House
    Spotlight News14 days ago
    NJ Meth Trafficker Sentenced to 12+ Years in Federal Prison
    Morristown Minute14 days ago
    Pioneer’s Grand Carnival scales new heights
    Spotlight News12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Bethlehem highway superintendent says department needs more funding to ‘stay afloat’
    Spotlight News14 days ago
    Bethlehem Town Board barks back over fly ash
    Spotlight News7 days ago
    Bethlehem police nab pair at Broadview Federal Credit Union
    Spotlight News13 days ago
    SPOTTED: Albany Spin Jam
    Spotlight News17 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Krumkill crash kills driver
    Spotlight News10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Jason Tice named firefighter of the year
    Spotlight News9 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today14 minutes ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Honoring Sheila Allen: A community’s enduring tribute
    Spotlight News7 days ago
    District pays $225k with no admission of guilt, includes non-disclosure agreement
    Spotlight News6 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Road Closure and Detour on Voorheesville Ave. Monday, Sept. 30
    Spotlight News12 days ago
    Home prices continue to rise as inventory shrinks, report shows
    Spotlight News5 days ago
    Watervliet man admits to looting local gyms, stealing vehicles
    Spotlight News18 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy