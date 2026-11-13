Why Should Delaware Care?

The Democratic leadership in the Delaware Senate can determine which bills are considered by the full body and when. Those leaders also have outsize sway in caucus meetings when the majority party sets its priorities.

Delaware’s Senate Democrats opted for predictability in their caucus when voting Thursday to elevate three prominent members to new roles in leadership.

Those members then highlighted affordability and countering the Trump administration as among their legislative priorities.

Sens. Bryan Townsend (D-Newark), Stephanie Hansen (D-Middletown) and Marie Pinkney (D-Bear) will lead the chamber as the next president pro tempore, majority leader and majority whip, respectively.

The positions will be the first formal leadership roles for Hansen and Pinkney. Townsend most recently served as the Senate Majority Leader.

The new leaders will take over a Senate where Democrats maintain a supermajority that allows them to pass tax increases and constitutional amendments without Republican support.

In an interview following the vote, Townsend declined to disclose the vote totals or name the senators who ran for leadership positions but lost. He said only that there were “multiple members” who sought the roles.

Townsend further argued that the competition was a sign of strength within his caucus. And he contrasted it with a budding leadership fight playing out in the U.S. Congress, which he described as a referendum on the incumbent Democratic leadership there.

“Here, it’s more that there were vacancies, and so people sought the opportunity to serve in a position that was being vacated,” he said.

The Senate Democrats’ leadership changes come after outgoing Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola (D-Newark) announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection after more than 30 years in office.

Outgoing Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman (D-Wilmington) also chose to step away from a formal leadership role in the chamber this year.

Which bills will the new leaders try to pass?

Beyond discussing Thusday’s vote, Townsend also listed a string of potential bills centered on healthcare, public education, and energy as priorities for the Senate when it reconvenes in January, as part of the 154th General Assembly.

He said lawmakers should approve a plan to reform public school funding; should diversify the state’s energy production; and should ensure what he described as “productive competition in healthcare that brings prices down.”

His remarks about healthcare follow a contentious two-year fight between the state government and Delaware’s largest hospital system — ChristianaCare — about whether state regulators could veto hospital spending deemed to be excessive.

The veto authority was part of a broad hospital regulation bill, backed by Townsend, and passed by lawmakers in 2024. ChristianaCare sued the state shortly after the bill became law, and the two sides ultimately settled with an agreement to remove the veto authority.

Townsend said the state now needs to ensure that medical providers can grow “responsibly,” amid recent federal cuts in healthcare. And he referenced a national conversation around how states could best regulate hospitals’ capital spending.

“There’s a host of different things we need to continue to look at with regard to healthcare,” Townsend said

Another issue likely to come before the Senate this year involves proposed legislation that would create a new type of company to be controlled entirely by artificial intelligence bots – commonly called AI agents.

Asked about the measure, Townsend struck a cautious tone, saying he’s unconvinced the legislation “is ready for introduction and implementation.”

The measure has been promoted in recent months by Delaware Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez.

Townsend argued that Delaware officials must be especially careful when combining AI with the Delaware corporate franchise that provides the state government with a third of its revenue.

Hansen, the new majority leader, also has expressed reservations around the AI proposal. During a public meeting last month, she called for the state to move slowly and to hire a third-party contractor who could provide an independent assessment of the AI company idea.

She described AI as one of the “biggest issues of our time” and said the state must ensure it is being “deliberative and thoughtful with every step.”

Beyond AI, Hansen said in a statement following Thursday’s vote that lawmakers should address electricity costs and housing affordability when they reconvene in January.

Also in the statement, Pinkney indicated that her priorities center on maternal health and the cost of healthcare.

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