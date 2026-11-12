Weekend Spotlight: Studio tours, cultural festival, lawyers onstage

Weekend Spotlight is a round-up of the five best events to check out in Delaware over the coming weekend, curated by Arts + Culture Editor Cannon Taylor. This edition covers Nov. 13-15, 2026. What should be on our radar for future editions? Let us know!

Our Delaware

Cultural festival offers global dance, music, food

Sunday, Nov. 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. University of Delaware, Arsht Hall. 2700 Pennsylvania Ave., Wilmington, DE 19806. Tickets: $10 adults, free for kids 12 and under.

Delaware is home to countless cultural organizations, from the Latin American Community Center to St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church, and on Sunday, a handful of these organizations will share some of their arts, food and culture during Spotlight Delaware’s second Our Delaware Cultural Festival in Wilmington.

Come enjoy dance, music and poetry, from Nanticoke dance to African drums, while enjoying eats from vendors like Mojo Loco 302, Mitch’s Mo’Better Chicken and Tia Erika’s Cafe. The event will also feature face painting, balloon art and henna, free for all attendees.

Beachside Art

Explore the studios of southeastern Delaware

Artist John Donato will participate in the Southeastern Delaware Artists Studio Tour on Nov. 15. | PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN DONATO

Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thirteen locations in Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Frankford and Dagsboro, DE (see website). Free.

Founded in 1995, the Southeastern Delaware Artists Studio Tour began as a way to showcase the creatives the region had to offer.

For this year’s free, self-guided tour, 13 artists from Dagsboro to Bethany Beach will open their doors to show off their practices. You’ll find the whimsical, multi-colored angler fish and cats by painter John Donato one moment, and get a glimpse of metalsmithing from jeweler Dawn Pierro the next.

If you’re so inclined, you can participate in an art raffle. Proceeds will go to art education programs in the Indian River School District, for which the Southeastern Delaware Artists Studio Tour has raised over $70,000 since its inception.

Enemies-to-Lovers

Georgetown theater company stages rom-com musical

Steven Dow, right, and Steven Perry, left, rehearse for “She Loves Me,” showing at Possum Point Players Nov. 13-22. | PHOTO BY JORDAN GERDES, COURTESY OF POSSUM POINT PLAYERS

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 13-15 and Nov. 20-22. 7:30 p.m. on Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. on Sun. Possum Point Players. 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown, DE 19947. Tickets: $30.

Imagine: your least favorite co-worker turns out to be your anonymous pen pal you’ve fallen in love with.

This concept, originating in the 1937 play “Parfumerie,” has been iterated on many times, most recently in the 1998 rom-com “You’ve Got Mail,” starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

Georgetown’s Possum Point Players are bringing the 1963 Broadway musical version of the tale, “She Loves Me,” to the stage. Like the original play, this version is set in a Budapest parfumerie in the 1930s.

Fans of the “enemies-to-lovers” trope, this one will make you swoon.

Killing Our Silent Universe

Join the (art) club

KOSU Art Club comes to the Dover Art League Nov. 15. | FLYER BY @MOSHISHARKI, COURTESY OF KOSU ART CLUB

Sunday, Nov. 15, noon-4 p.m. Dover Art League. 21 W. Loockerman St., Dover, DE 19904. Free. 21+.

If you’re a young, Delawarean artist wondering where the heck your people are, that’s what artist Talia Brown, also known as Sharkmouth, was wondering when she moved from New York City to Delaware.

So, she started the KOSU Art Club. KOSU stands for Killing Our Silent Universe, a nod to its mission of fighting social isolation in the art-making process.

These drop-in gatherings of up-and-coming creatives are the perfect place to make some crafts and some friends. This month, the club will meet at the Dover Art League to learn the art of collage.

Guilty of Stealing the Spotlight

Legal professionals take to the stage

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 13-14 at Laird Performing Arts Center (1501 Barley Mill Road, Wilmington, DE 19807) and Sunday, Nov. 15 at Delaware State University (1200 N. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901). Tickets: $25.

Profundo Bono stages “Flifferschmeep” Nov. 13-15. | PHOTO COURTESY OF PROFUNDO BONO

Every other year since 2002, Profundo Bono, a theater company made up of Delaware attorneys, judges and other legal professionals, has staged a musical to fundraise for the Combined Campaign for Justice, which funds civil legal aid for Delawareans.

This year, the theater company is staging its first completely original script: “Flifferschmeep: Another Example of What Happens When You Get Lawyers Involved.” The script follows a man given a single wish by a genie. But when word spreads about his wish, the man is bombarded with requests about how to use it.

The show features puppetry, 25 rapid-fire musical parodies and much more. But what does “Flifferschmeep” mean? You’ll just have to see the show to find out.

The post Weekend Spotlight: Studio tours, cultural festival, lawyers onstage appeared first on Spotlight Delaware.