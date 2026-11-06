Roof Cleaning Dos and Don'ts

Every homeowner knows the importance of maintaining the integrity and appearance of their roof while also having the fear of trying to protect one of the most if not the most valuable asset they've invested into.

Yet, many are unaware of the pitfalls that can turn a simple cleaning task into a costly repair. That's where Spotless Cleaning Services and More comes into play, offering a specialized roof cleaning service that ensures safety and efficiency.

Located in Bradenton, Florida, Spotless Cleaning Services and More has become a trusted name for those looking to preserve their home's curb appeal while avoiding common mistakes. For Stephen Matthews, the owner, incorrect cleaning methods are the greatest threat to a roof's longevity.

"Allowing companies to use high pressure on a roof or using the wrong chemical ratios to clean," Matthews explains, often leads to damage that could have been avoided with the right approach.

Matthews didn't always dream of cleaning roofs for a living. However, observing the frequent mishaps and damages caused by improper cleaning methods in his community sparked a passion in him.

Spotless Cleaning Services and More was born out of a desire to provide a service that not only cleans but also educates homeowners on the right practices.

Founded in 2024, the company has quickly gained a reputation for reliability and expertise. Matthews recalls the early days of his business when he faced the challenge of convincing homeowners that his method was not just safer but also more effective. "People were skeptical at first," he says, "but once they saw the results, they were convinced."

What makes Spotless Cleaning Services and More stand out is its meticulous attention to detail and commitment to customer satisfaction. Their process is not just about cleaning; it's about ensuring peace of mind for their clients.

The use of sodium hypochlorite, a chemical also found in household bleach, is at the core of their operation. However, Spotless Cleaning Services and More uses a pure form of this chemical, devoid of any additional additives that could potentially harm the roof.

By adjusting the concentration to around 6% or 7.5%, they are able to achieve a thorough clean without exceeding the specifications set by roofing manufacturers. Furthermore, the use of drones to capture before and after images gives customers a clear visual record of the process, building trust and transparency.

One of the career defining moments for Stephen Matthews was when his company was featured in multiple media outlets, including being awarded the gold award from Bradenton's Best People's Choice Magazine for best exterior cleaning company.

"That was a moment of validation for us," Matthews shares. "It showed that our hard work and dedication to quality were being recognized."

Another key aspect of their service is the family-oriented approach. Matthews' wife is actively involved, ensuring that any vegetation around the home is protected during the cleaning process.

This not only prevents damage but also demonstrates the company's commitment to caring for their clients' entire property. "We want our clients to feel secure and valued," Matthews emphasizes. The presence of a $2 million general liability policy further reassures clients that they are in safe hands.

Matthews has a clear vision for Spotless Cleaning Services and More. He aims to continue expanding their reach within the community, providing homeowners, property managers, and real estate agents with a reliable and efficient cleaning service. "Our goal is to be the go-to name for roof cleaning in Bradenton," he states.

Matthews is also considering further innovations in their cleaning techniques and technology, to enhance the quality and efficiency of their services.

Ultimately, the team at Spotless Cleaning Services and More just wants to do the job right. They are building a lasting local business simply by keeping their clients informed and treating every property with respect.



Spotless Cleaning Services and More

📍 4301 32nd St W, Bradenton, FL 34205, USA

📆 Chartered: 2024

🎖 Service Industry

☎️ Phone: 813-606-7589

🤝 Known For: Bradenton's Best Gold Award Winner