Brad Ausmus was officially introduced as the Houston Astros' 21st manager on Friday at Daikin Park, marking a homecoming for the former catcher who spent 10 seasons in Houston. With former teammates Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio sitting in the front row, Ausmus reflected on his connection to the organization while making it clear that his focus is on bringing championship baseball back to Houston.

“Looking back on my career, if I picture myself, it's wearing an Astros uniform,” Ausmus said. But he emphasized that nostalgia isn't the reason he's returning. “I'm not here to talk about glory days,” Ausmus said. “I'm here to talk about the Houston Astros today and the Houston Astros going into 2027.”

The 57-year-old, who previously managed the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels and most recently served as the New York Yankees' bench coach, made his expectations clear: winning a division title or simply reaching the postseason won't be enough. His ultimate goal is to win the World Series.

New Astros general manager Randy Flores explained how Ausmus emerged as his choice after the two spent four hours together during an interview in San Diego. Interestingly, Ausmus initially interviewed for Houston's vacant GM position before Flores was hired, but their subsequent conversations convinced Flores that the former Astros catcher was the right person to lead the clubhouse.

“Just the connection and the trust that I felt that we'd be in this together,” Flores said. He emphasized the importance of the relationship between a general manager and manager, adding, “I just knew I wanted to do this with him at my side.” Flores also praised Ausmus' evolution as a manager, particularly his growth in using analytics and modern baseball information during his time with the Yankees. The two will now be tasked with building a coaching staff and returning the Astros to championship contention in 2027.

Ausmus also addressed skepticism surrounding his hiring, acknowledging that some Astros fans aren't thrilled with the decision after his previous managerial stints produced losing records. He went 314-332 in four seasons with Detroit and 72-90 during his lone season managing the Angels, although he did lead the Tigers to an AL Central championship in 2014.

Rather than shy away from those concerns, Ausmus delivered a direct message to the fan base: “I say let's go win. For the ones who are doubters, let me bring you back in.” He stressed that the Astros will put in the work during spring training to maximize their roster's potential and restore the winning expectations that defined the franchise's recent championship era. “We need to win the World Series. That's what we're here to do,” Ausmus said. “It's very difficult to win the World Series, but that should be the goal.”