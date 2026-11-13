The Texans' offensive backfield is being bolstered by reinforcements

Running back Woody Marks, the primary back while David Montgomery was out with a groin injury, returned to practice Friday morning after

experiencing knee discomfort Wednesday and not practicing Thursday due to lingering soreness from hits against the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, per a league source. The injury isn't regarded as serious and Marks is good to go for a Sunday road game against the Cleveland Browns

Marks leads the Texans' 29th-ranked running game with 341 yards.

Montgomery, out the past three games with a groin injury since getting hurt against the Tennessee Titans, returned to practice activity Thursday as he worked individually with a trainer. Montgomery was in full pads Friday and again worked out with a trainer on the side during the portion open to media. Typically, the Texans have a ramp-up week for players returning from an injury of practicing on a limited basis and then going back to full activity and playing in a game the following week. Montgomery is doing well, though, and could potentially be back sooner.

Texans starting left offensive guard Keylan Rutledge, a rookie first-round draft pick from Georgia Tech, is still experiencing stinger symptoms in his neck and shoulder and has missed practice all week. Rutledge is dealing with some strength issues, as a result of the stinger, per a league source, and is expected to miss the Browns game.

Photo: Melina Pizano / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Next man up, per sources: rookie offensive guard Febechi Nwaiwu.

“Really pleased with Febechi and the way he's worked in practice," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He's moved around a lot of different spots on the interior of our offensive line, center, guard, right guard, left guard. We're mixing it up with him, throwing a lot at him and he's handling it very well. He does a great job in our meetings of just communicating, being on it when we ask him questions in the meetings. I'm encouraged with where he is right now.”

A fourth-round draft pick and All-American from Oklahoma and a former walk-on at North Texas who was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, Nwaiwu is starting ahead of former Browns All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller.

Nwaiwu has taken the first-team snaps in practice all week.

"I'm excited, it's a great opportunity," Nwaiwu said. "I'm just happy that they're able to trust me. I was doing all the practice squad stuff. When I got reps with the ones. I'd go in there and try to do the best I can. I've been prepping for this since the beginning of the season, just trying to stay ready. So it's just the same thing, another week, going through your process. We got a great team in front of us, so it's gonna take everything to be successful.

"I'm ready, let's just go out there and play, there's no more thinking, you're gonna have to pay, so leave it on the table," Nwaiwu said. "I think I'm stronger, I think I'm more explosive, I've leaned up a little bit. I'd just say I've kept improving more."

The Browns have a disruptive interior defensive line headlined by Mason Graham and Maliek Collins, who have combined for 7 1/2 sacks.

"Strong, explosive," Nwaiwu said. "It's definitely gonna be a challenge for sure, but you don't come and play in the NFL to not play for a challenge, you know what I'm saying? So I love that, I love the opportunity. I'm grateful."

In other injury developments being monitored, Texans veteran defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who leads the NFL with 9 1/2 sacks and is a top NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate, isn't practicing Friday due to an ankle injury that limited him Thursday. Additionally, Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter isn't practicing due to a hamstring injury that limited him Thursday as he was added to the injury report.

If they are sidelined Sunday, the Texans would lean on three-time Pro Bowl edge Jadeveon Clowney, Dominique Robinson, Logan Hall and Sabastian Harsh.

Pro Bowl middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair hasn't practiced all week due to a lingering groin injury that has affected him for the majority of the season. He is also dealing with an undisclosed non-football personal issue. If Al-Shaair is out, the Texans will lean on linebackers Henry To'oTo'o and Jake Hansen.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn't practiced the past two days with a hamstring injury and is regarded as doubtful for Sunday. The Texans have a lot of talent at receiver, including Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins.

Montgomery, acquired in a trade from the Detroit Lions and signed to a two-year, $16.5 million contract, scored three touchdowns in the season-opener against the Buffalo Bills. A former 1,000-yard rusher with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, injuries and a lack of blocking have impacted his contributions with the Texans. He has rushed for only 138 yards on 52 carries with two touchdown runs, averaging a career-low 2.7 yards per carry.

"David Montgomery is going through the process," Ryans said. "Still, he's getting better. We're encouraged by the progress so far. We'll see when he's able to get back on the field."

Texans veteran safety Reed Blankenship is expected to return this week to the lineup from hand surgery and a concussion. M.J. Stewart has started in his place and has performed well, including a sack against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Blankenship got hurt against the Jacksonville Jaguars and has a surgical scar on his left hand.

“You don't really realize how much you love it until you step back from it for a couple weeks,” Blankenship said. “I'm glad I got to spend time with my baby girl too, my wife. But at the end of the day, not going out there and doing what I love for these past couple weeks hurt a little bit.”

“When I didn't have a kid and a wife, it was different. I wanted to stay out there and tough it out, was very stupid, but now start thinking about longevity. You want to be a dad, a father, you want to be present. Concussions are always scary. I'm probably going to wear a split on (hand), but it's not going anywhere."

Blankenship got off to a rough start to the season, including allowing a touchdown pass to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the first game as he dove for a throw and whiffed completely.

His play steadied, though, before he got hurt. He has 45 tackles and one interception.

"Absolutely," Blankenship said when asked if he's ready to play. "Obviously, the past two weeks I didn't just sit on the couch. They had me up, doing the concussion protocol, and staying in shape. It was great to be back."

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and Sports Talk 790. His YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@AaronWilsonSport