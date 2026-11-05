Next step for Texans' Tank Dell: 'Make a lot of plays'

Inside the Texans' locker room, Tank Dell exuded confidence and an eagerness to take another step forward in his inspirational comeback from a devastating knee injury.

Dell already accomplished one goal: playing football again nearly a full two years after dislocating his knee and tearing his anterior cruciate, medial collateral and lateral collateral ligaments while catching a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Now that Dell is back with no snap count restrictions or hesitation after catching a 43-yard pass and returning a punt 14 yards during an overtime loss to the New York Giants, he's poised to build on that performance and he has established new goals.

"To win, first off as a team," Dell said. "I want to get in the box, make a lot of plays, do whatever I can to contribute to the game and help the team win. Just trust in the process, let them do what they need to do and when my number is called, go in there and make the plays."

When Dell caught a pass from his friend, quarterback C.J. Stroud, the cheers were nearly as loud as the ovation he received running out of the tunnel as the last player to be introduced.

That was a sign of more to come for the former University of Houston standout.

"I thought Tank did amazing," Stroud said. "I just thought the way he was able to control his emotions. It's been a lot of time from the last time he played a game. I thought he played really well. I know he didn't get a bunch of targets. His role will pick up for us. He'll be able to start doing more for us. Today, he had a great practice.

Dell, who also had a two-yard end around run, looked good throughout the game in limited action. Dell played 14 snaps on offense and one snap on special teams.

Most importantly, he felt fine afterward with no residual effects from the pounding of his first football game in 673 days.

"I felt cool, I felt good," Dell said. "I had no pain or anything in my knee after the game. I felt good. I was ready to go again. It gave me confidence. I'd say the game gave me confidence, of course, but just after the game, just sitting with my body, how was it gonna feel? I feel good, so it felt great."

What's ahead for Dell starting Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers?

A larger role.

Especially with wide receiver Jaylin Noel out for the season with a turf toe injury that required surgery and being placed on injured reserve.

"We'll see more of Tank," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "That’s not because of who's out. It's Tank's second week now playing. I think his reps will just increase with his workload. He's put a lot of work in on the side and just natural progression of an increase in his workload.”

Not having Noel takes away the Texans' most explosive and fastest wide receiver with 4.39 speed in the 40-yard dash.

The Texans are expected to replace Noel in the slot with Dell.

Noel was off to a torrid start to the NFL season.

The former Iowa State standout was on pace for 2,216 all-purpose yards after six games, ranking second in the NFL with 19.6 yards per catch behind Cleveland Browns rookie Denzel Boston. and second in all-purpose production with 782 yards behind Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

"We're going to feel it, he was playing really great, took a big step from his rookie year to this year," Stroud said. "I feel for him, I feel bad, it sucks that he's starting to really find himself and then to go down like that, but he's a tough, resilient kid."

Noel led the Texans with 331 receiving yards through seven games on 19 catches with two touchdowns and was coming off a career-high 107-yard receiving performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars with one touchdown catch on a classic stop-and-go pattern before the injury happened against New York.

"Man, prayers to J, we with him every step of the way, but this next man up," Dell said. "We gotta go in there and make plays, which we all capable of doing. So, yeah, just next man up, everybody go in there and feed off each other energy and make some plays."

Dell, a dynamic and diminutive wide receiver at 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, has a lot of versatility working in his favor.

He's capable of lining up at multiple positions and has caught 99 career passes for 1,419 yards and 10 touchdowns.

And Dell is adjusting well to the playbook of offensive coordinator Nick Caley.

"Yeah, I feel good with the playbook," Dell said. "I'm moving around to different spots. He's able to plug me in at the X, the F, the Z, wherever we nee. I feel good with it. I'm a competitor. I want to be out there every snap, but that's just now how it is right now. When I'm in the game, just being confident, being a great teammate, being a great motivator to the guys who are out there."

NOTES: Texans running back David Montgomery will be out Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, missing his third consecutive game due to a groin injury. "David is still sidelined," Ryans said. 'He'll be out. We're still trying to get him on the field, trying to get him going. But, right now, it's still week to week. He has made some progress." Safety Reed Blankenship remains out with a concussion and underwent hand surgery. M.J. Stewart will start in his place. ... Hard-hitting nickel Jalen Pitre is back and participated fully after missing two games with an AC shoulder joint sprain. "Getting Jalen back, it'll be very beneficial for us, just how versatile of a player he is, how smart he is, how fast and physical he plays," Ryans said. "He really raises the physical nature of our defense when he's out there. I was excited to get him back in action." Offensive tackle Blake Fisher returned to practice after missing one game after undergoing thumb ligament surgery. Offensive tackle Braden Smith was limited with an ankle injury. And Pro Bowl middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was limited with a lingering groin injury, but appeared to be moving much better during practice. The Texans plan no changes to their offensive line group, according to Ryans. That means that the Texans will line up with left tackle Aireontae Ersery, left guard Keylan Rutledge, center Evan Brown, right guard Ed Ingram and right tackle Trent Brown against the Chargers.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL insider for KPRC 2 and Sports Talk 790. His YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@AaronWilsonSport