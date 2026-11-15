Following their bye week, the Steelers will face the Bengals in an AFC North battle on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to four games with a dominant victory over Cleveland on Nov. 1. Jaylen Warren ran for 143 yards and one touchdown against the Browns, marking the fourth time this season that he has finished a game with at least 100 rushing yards.

Cincinnati will bring its own four-game winning streak into this matchup. Joe Burrow has thrown his name into the MVP conversation with 2,386 passing yards and a league-high 23 passing touchdowns this season.

Here is everything you need to know about Steelers vs. Bengals, including TV and streaming options for the game.

How to watch Steelers vs. Bengals tonight: TV channel, live stream

TV channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: DIRECTV, Fubo, Peacock

Steelers vs. Bengals will air on NBC. The game can also be streamed on DIRECTV, Fubo and Peacock.

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Steelers vs. Bengals date, start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Sunday, Nov. 15 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Bengals is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 15. The game will be played at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2026

Week Date Opponent Time (ET)/Result 1 Sept. 13 vs. Falcons W, 20-13 2 Sept. 20 at Patriots L, 20-3 3 Sept. 27 vs. Bengals W, 30-27 4 Oct. 1 at Browns L, 27-24 5 Oct. 11 vs. Colts W, 34-22 6 Oct. 18 at Buccaneers W, 26-19 (OT) 7 Oct. 25 vs. Saints (Paris) W, 16-10 8 Nov. 1 vs. Browns W, 27-6 9 BYE — — 10 Nov. 15 at Bengals 8:20 p.m. 11 Nov. 22 at Eagles 1 p.m. 12 Nov. 27 vs. Broncos 3 p.m. 13 Dec. 6 vs. Texans 8:20 p.m. 14 Dec. 14 at Jaguars 8:15 p.m. 15 Dec. 20 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. 16 TBD vs. Panthers TBD 17 Jan. 3 at Titans 1 p.m. 18 TBD at Ravens TBD

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