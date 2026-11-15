The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting an important piece of their defensive front back, but they could be dealing with an offensive absence heading into Sunday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh added tight end Pat Freiermuth to its injury report Saturday with an illness, listing him as questionable for Sunday night's game.

Freiermuth's availability could have an impact on Pittsburgh's offensive plans. He has been a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers, particularly near the goal line, where his four receiving touchdowns lead the team.

Should Freiermuth be unavailable, Darnell Washington and Robert Tonyan could be asked to handle more of the workload at tight end.

Pittsburgh also announced Saturday that defensive tackle Derrick Harmon has been restored to its 53-man roster. The rookie had been sidelined since Oct. 10 after being placed on injured reserve and missing four consecutive games.

Harmon gives the Steelers another young presence on the defensive line as they prepare for a divisional opponent. The 2025 first-round pick made four appearances before his injury, totaling 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

His return comes at a useful time for Pittsburgh, which will look to generate pressure against Cincinnati. Having Harmon available again adds depth and another contributor to the defensive front.

Pittsburgh will enter Sunday with a defensive reinforcement in Harmon, but Freiermuth's status remains something to watch before kickoff.

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