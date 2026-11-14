Sidney Crosby is looking forward to seeing Marc-Andre Fleury receive another special honor from the Pittsburgh Penguins, but the longtime captain also understands why the former goaltender remains such a beloved figure in the city.

Fleury will be inducted into the Penguins Hall of Fame, adding another milestone to his legacy in Pittsburgh. Crosby, who spent years playing alongside the goaltender, shared his excitement about the recognition and the opportunity to reconnect with his former teammate.

"I'm just happy for him. Obviously, he's done so much for this organization," Crosby said. "I just had a blast playing with him and happy to see him again. It's another opportunity to get to see him and catch up a little bit, so I'm really excited for him."

The two also shared plenty of memorable moments away from the ice. Crosby recalled one of Fleury's more recent pranks, when the goaltender put number stickers on the players' cars.

"That was really a pain to get off," Crosby said. "He's always got something up his sleeve, but I try to keep an eye on things when he gets to town here. You never know what to expect."

While Fleury's personality made him a favorite in the Penguins locker room, Crosby believes it also played a significant part in his connection with Pittsburgh fans.

Why Penguins Fans Still Love Fleury

Crosby pointed to Fleury's distinctive approach to goaltending as one of the reasons fans connected with him throughout his time in Pittsburgh.

He described Fleury as an athletic and acrobatic netminder who brought his own style to the position while maintaining a smile along the way. Crosby also highlighted his former teammate's likable personality and ability to make those around him feel comfortable.

Those qualities helped Fleury build a relationship with Penguins fans that extended beyond his performances in net.

Crosby said Fleury's return visits give fans another opportunity to express their appreciation for everything he accomplished with the organization.

The Hall of Fame induction will be another celebration of that connection, bringing together a fan base and a former goaltender who clearly still mean a great deal to one another.

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