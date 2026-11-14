Penn State will attempt to push its winning streak to three games when the team returns to Beaver Stadium to take on Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions snapped a four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over Purdue and Washington. Carson Hansen led the team with 119 rushing yards on 14 carries with one touchdown last week against the Huskies.

It has been a tough stretch for the Golden Gophers, who went 1-2 against three straight ranked opponents in Iowa, Indiana and UCLA. They will look to avoid dropping to .500 on Saturday night.

Here is everything you need to know about Penn State vs. Minnesota, including TV and streaming options for the game.

How to watch Penn State vs. Minnesota: TV channel, live stream

TV channel: FS1

FS1 Live stream:Fubo, DIRECTV

Penn State vs. Minnesota will air on FS1. The game can also be streamed on Fubo and DIRECTV.

Fubo offers a free trial for new subscribers, so you can try the service before you buy. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 100-plus top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

Penn State vs. Minnesota date, start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 14 Time: 7 p.m. ET

Penn State vs. Minnesota is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 14. The game will be played at Beaver Stadium at University Park, Pa.

Penn State football schedule 2026