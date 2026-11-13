Marc-Andre Fleury has been away from Pittsburgh for nearly a decade, but the former Penguins goaltender hasn't lost his place among the city's favorite hockey players.

His three Stanley Cup championships helped establish him as a franchise great, but the connection he built with fans through his personality and approach to the game made him something more.

That relationship was on full display when Fleury returned to Pittsburgh for one final appearance in black and gold in September 2025.

Now, Fleury will have another opportunity to be celebrated in Pittsburgh. The Penguins will induct him into their Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 14, as part of the Class of 2026. He was unanimously selected in his first year of eligibility, becoming the first player from the post-lockout era to receive that distinction.

His upcoming induction recognizes a career that helped shape one of the most successful periods in Penguins history. However, his lasting popularity has never been just about the numbers.

A No. 1 Pick Who Delivered on the Biggest Stage

The Penguins made Fleury the first overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, placing significant expectations on the young goaltender. He spent 13 seasons in Pittsburgh, eventually becoming one of the most accomplished players in franchise history.

Fleury was part of all three of the Penguins' Stanley Cup championships during his tenure, winning in 2009, 2016, and 2017. His biggest individual moment with the organization came in the final seconds of Game 7 against the Detroit Red Wings in 2009.

With Pittsburgh holding a 2-1 advantage, Fleury made a desperate diving stop on Nicklas Lidstrom's shot to preserve the lead. The save helped the Penguins secure their first championship in 17 years and remains one of the most recognizable moments from his career.

He continued contributing to the team's success as his responsibilities changed during the back-to-back championship seasons. Although Matt Murray took over as Pittsburgh's primary starter in the 2016 playoffs, Fleury remained an important part of the team's championship efforts, particularly during the 2017 postseason.

His place in the franchise record book reflects that consistency. Fleury finished his Penguins career with 375 regular-season wins, 691 appearances and 44 shutouts. He also holds the team's postseason records with 62 wins, 115 games played and 10 shutouts.

Those accomplishments would be enough to make Fleury a significant part of Penguins history. But his impact on the organization went beyond what he accomplished in the crease.

The Personality Behind the No. 29 Jersey

Fleury's nickname, 'Flower,' is a fitting reflection of the personality that made him so popular throughout his NHL career. Derived from the English translation of his last name, the nickname became part of his identity both on and off the ice.

His interactions with teammates often included jokes, friendly trash talk and post-practice competitions. Fleury enjoyed challenging the team's shooters during practice, turning routine drills into opportunities to get the better of his teammates.

That competitive nature was part of what made him so popular. He could take the game seriously without losing sight of why he started playing hockey in the first place.

In the Penguins' recent Hall of Fame feature, Fleury reflected on the advice his father gave him growing up: work hard, give his best effort and enjoy playing the game. He said he felt he performed better when he was having fun.

That mentality helped shape his reputation throughout his career. Even as he moved on to the Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild, Fleury remained one of the NHL's most recognizable personalities.

More Than Just a Fan Favorite

Fleury's relationship with Penguins fans didn't end when he left Pittsburgh in 2017. Even while playing for other organizations, he continued to receive warm receptions whenever he returned to the city. He also made a point of acknowledging the supporters who came out to see him.

During a December 2023 game against the Penguins, Fleury spotted a young fan holding a sign that read, "Fleury is my middle name!" The goaltender skated over to meet her and posed for a picture, turning a routine pregame warmup into a memorable moment for one young supporter.

Those interactions help explain why his popularity has lasted. Fleury has never needed to be playing in Pittsburgh to connect with its fans. Whether he was acknowledging signs in the stands, tossing pucks to supporters during warmups or taking time to meet young fans, he continued to give Penguins supporters reasons to cheer for him.

Fleury also recognized the importance of those relationships. In the Penguins' Hall of Fame feature, he recalled seeing fans around town at restaurants, hotels and team events throughout his time in Pittsburgh.

"Pittsburgh will always be a special place," Fleury said.

His upcoming induction into the Penguins Hall of Fame recognizes everything he accomplished during his 13 seasons with the organization. But the connection he maintained with the fan base helps explain why his legacy has remained so personal to Pittsburgh.

For Penguins fans, Flower will always be more than the goaltender who helped deliver three Stanley Cups. He's a player who made time for them, appreciated their support and never seemed to forget the people cheering from the other side of the glass.

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