Pitt will try to take down Florida State in its final home game of the 2026 season.

Before its bye week, Pitt became bowl eligible with a 34-11 win over Georgia Tech on Oct. 31. Damon Ferguson Jr. rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout victory.

After firing Mike Norvell, Florida State defeated Boston College in its first game under interim coach Rick Stockstill. The Seminoles are hoping to get back to .500 with a win on Friday night.

Here is everything you need to know about Pitt vs. Florida State, including TV and streaming options for the game.

How to watch Pitt vs. Florida State: TV channel, live stream

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream:Fubo, DIRECTV, ESPN app

Pitt vs. Florida State will air on ESPN. You can also stream the game on Fubo, DIRECTV and the ESPN app.

Fubo offers a free trial for new subscribers, so you can try the service before you buy. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 100-plus top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

Pitt vs. Florida State date, start time

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 7 p.m. ET

Pitt vs. Florida State is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 13. The game will be played at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Pitt football schedule 2026