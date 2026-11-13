The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to take control of the AFC North when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.

Pittsburgh enters Sunday's matchup at 6-2 after a bye week. The Steelers have won four consecutive games and will have an opportunity to move into sole possession of first place in the division with another victory.

Cincinnati also holds a 6-2 record and has won four straight games. The Bengals are coming off a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid and will look to maintain their momentum in front of their home crowd.

The Steelers defeated Cincinnati 30-27 in their first meeting of the season in Week 3, giving them the opportunity to complete the season sweep.

Here are four keys to victory for the Steelers in Week 10.

Steelers defensive keys to victory vs. Bengals

Pressure Joe Burrow

Pittsburgh's pass rush will be especially important against a Cincinnati offense that has been one of the most productive passing units in the NFL.

Joe Burrow has thrown for 2,386 yards and 23 touchdowns through eight games, leading the league in completion percentage while second in passing touchdowns. He also completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the Bengals' most recent meeting with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have several defensive playmakers capable of making life difficult for Burrow, including T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Pittsburgh has recorded 26 sacks this season, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL entering Week 10.

The Steelers also have a history of creating problems for Burrow, having sacked him 24 times in eight career meetings.

Generating consistent pressure without leaving opportunities for Cincinnati's receivers downfield will be important. Pittsburgh needs to disrupt Burrow's timing and force him into uncomfortable situations rather than allowing him to operate comfortably from the pocket.

Limit Cincinnati's Passing Attack

The Steelers also must find a way to contain Cincinnati's collection of offensive weapons.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins give Burrow two dangerous options on the outside, while tight end Mike Gesicki provides another threat in the passing game. All three players have recorded at least six receiving touchdowns through Cincinnati's first eight games.

The Bengals are averaging 285.5 passing yards per game, the highest mark in the NFL. Burrow has also completed 74% of his passes this season, making it difficult for opposing defenses to consistently get stops.

Pittsburgh's secondary will need to communicate effectively and avoid giving Cincinnati easy opportunities for explosive plays. The Steelers have been one of the better defenses against the run this season, so forcing the Bengals into uncomfortable situations on passing downs could be an advantage.

If Pittsburgh can limit Chase and Higgins while making Burrow work for every completion, it will have a better chance of slowing down Cincinnati's offense.

Steelers offensive keys to victory vs. Bengals

Establish the Ground Game With Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle

Pittsburgh's rushing attack should be a major priority against Cincinnati, particularly with the Bengals struggling to defend the run.

Jaylen Warren has been one of the Steelers' most productive offensive players this season, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He also had 176 yards from scrimmage in Pittsburgh's first meeting with Cincinnati, making him a particularly important player to watch.

Rico Dowdle provides another option in the backfield after returning from his injury absence. The combination gives Pittsburgh multiple ways to attack Cincinnati's defense.

The Bengals are allowing 5.0 yards per carry, the highest average in the NFL. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, averages 4.9 yards per attempt, ranking among the league's best rushing offenses.

Getting Warren and Dowdle involved early could help the Steelers control the clock, create favorable situations on third down and take some pressure off Aaron Rodgers.

Protect Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh's offensive line will need to provide consistent protection against a Cincinnati defense capable of generating pressure.

Rodgers has thrown for 1,871 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions through eight games. While the Steelers have found success with their rushing attack, their passing offense will need to contribute against a Bengals team that can put points on the board quickly.

Cincinnati has pressured opposing quarterbacks on 36.4% of dropbacks this season, giving Pittsburgh another challenge to address up front.

The Steelers cannot afford to allow Rodgers to face consistent pressure or force him into difficult passing situations. Establishing the ground game should help, but the offensive line will still need to hold up when Pittsburgh looks to attack through the air.

Giving Rodgers enough time to find DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard and the rest of his receiving options could be the difference in a matchup that has significant implications for the AFC North.

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